Two Leon football players sign letters of intent Thursday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — National Signing Day may be over, but signings are not slowing down just because Wednesday's over. At Leon, two Lion football players signed their letters of intent.

Clark Atlanta was the big reveal for Malek Jackson, a defensive back who's expected to contribute his freshman year for the Panthers.

"I was kind of nervous all day, but it's a great feeling," laughed Jackson. "I've been working on this since I was five, so the hard work really does something and puts you somewhere, so I'm happy for it."

Mikael Myrick also signed Thursday. He didn't think he'd have the chance to play college ball, but after a stellar senior season, he's Tuskegee bound to live his dream.

"It's a very historical college and they have a good football program to be Division II," he said. "They're the number three D2 school in the country academic wise, and number six in the nation football wise, so I thought it'd be a good school to attend and get a head start."

