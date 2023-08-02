Florida State soccer players to represent countries in Round of 16 of 2023 Women’s World Cup

(WTXL) — Current and former Florida State University soccer players will compete for their respective countries in the round of 16 of the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup tournament.

Current Florida State senior forward Jody Brown and former FSU forward Cheyna Matthews helped the Jamaica Women’s National Soccer Team to a 0-0 result against Brazil Wednesday.

Because of a record of one win, zero defeats, and two ties (1-0-2) in Group F, Jamaica - affectionally known as the “Reggae Girlz” - placed in second place in Group F, advanced out of the group and into the round of 16 of the World Cup.

The Associated Press reported Jamaica’s sports minister Olivia Grange described Wednesday’s performance as, “undoubtedly the proudest moment so far in Jamaica’s football history.”

Jamaica tied France 0-0 July 23 and defeated Panama 1-0 July 19 in group stage play.

France won Group F with a 2-0-1 record to advance.

Brown’s teammate on the FSU women’s soccer team in senior midfielder Jennifer Onyi Echegini helped Nigeria advance to the round of 16.

Nigeria finished with a 1-0-2 record in Group B with a win against Group B winner Australia 3-2 July 27 and scoreless ties against Ireland on July 31 and Canada on July 21 to finish in second place in the group.

Nigeria will next play England Monday, Aug. 7.

Current FSU senior midfielder and defender Heather Payne competed for Ireland, while former FSU soccer players Gabby Carle (Canada), Megan Connolly (Ireland) and Gloriana Villalobos (Costa Rica) represented their countries in the tournament.

PHOTO GALLERY: FLORIDA STATE SOCCER REPRESENTED IN 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Winners in the round of 16 advance to the tournament's eight-team quarterfinal round.

The semifinal round is Aug. 15-16, the third place match is Saturday, Aug. 19 and the championship match is Sunday, Aug. 20.

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup is a 32-team international soccer tournament that is being hosted by Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to Sunday, Aug. 20.

The FIFA Women's World Cup is played every four years.

