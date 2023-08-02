PHOTO GALLERY | FLORIDA STATE SOCCER REPRESENTED IN 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP

Share Facebook

Jamaica's Jody Brown in action during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Associated Press

Jamaica's Cheyna Matthews in action against Brazil's Adriana during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins) Associated Press

Brazil's Antonia, left, compete for controls the ball with Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Associated Press

Cloe Lacasse of Canada crosses the ball as Megan Connolly of Ireland defends during second half action of their Women's World Cup Group B soccer match in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (James Worsfold/The Canadian Press via AP) Associated Press

Ireland's Megan Connolly and her teammates exercise during warmup before the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Associated Press

France's Clara Mateo, right, vies for the ball with Jamaica's Cheyna Matthews during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Associated Press

Ireland's Heather Payne controls the ball during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Associated Press

Ireland's Heather Payne, left, battle for the ball with Nigeria's Ashleigh Plumptre during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) Associated Press

Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross blocks a shot from Ireland's Heather Payne, left, during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker) Associated Press

Japan's Riko Ueki, left, and Costa Rica's Gloriana Villalobos compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica in Dunedin, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Associated Press

Costa Rica's Gloriana Villalobos runs at a defender during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland ) Associated Press

Jamaica's Jody Brown, left, battles for the ball with Panama's Carina Baltrip-Reyes during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Panama and Jamaica in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day) Associated Press

France's Amel Majri, right, vies for the ball with Jamaica's Cheyna Matthews during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft) Associated Press

Nigeria's Jennifer Echegini and Canada's Ashley Lawrence, right, compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair) Associated Press

Australia's Katrina Gorry, left, vies for the ball with Nigeria's Jennifer Echegini during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) Associated Press

