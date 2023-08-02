PHOTO GALLERY | FLORIDA STATE SOCCER REPRESENTED IN 2023 FIFA WOMEN'S WORLD CUP
Jamaica's Jody Brown in action during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)Photo by: Associated Press Jamaica's Cheyna Matthews in action against Brazil's Adriana during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Victoria Adkins)Photo by: Associated Press Brazil's Antonia, left, compete for controls the ball with Jamaica's Jody Brown during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Jamaica and Brazil in Melbourne, Australia, Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)Photo by: Associated Press Cloe Lacasse of Canada crosses the ball as Megan Connolly of Ireland defends during second half action of their Women's World Cup Group B soccer match in Perth, Australia, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (James Worsfold/The Canadian Press via AP)Photo by: Associated Press Ireland's Megan Connolly and her teammates exercise during warmup before the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)Photo by: Associated Press France's Clara Mateo, right, vies for the ball with Jamaica's Cheyna Matthews during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)Photo by: Associated Press Ireland's Heather Payne controls the ball during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)Photo by: Associated Press Ireland's Heather Payne, left, battle for the ball with Nigeria's Ashleigh Plumptre during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Ireland and Nigeria in Brisbane, Australia, Monday, July 31, 2023. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)Photo by: Associated Press Australia's Kyra Cooney-Cross blocks a shot from Ireland's Heather Payne, left, during the Women's World Cup soccer match between Australia and Ireland at Stadium Australia in Sydney, Australia, Thursday, July 20, 2023. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)Photo by: Associated Press Japan's Riko Ueki, left, and Costa Rica's Gloriana Villalobos compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Japan and Costa Rica in Dunedin, New Zealand, Wednesday, July 26, 2023. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)Photo by: Associated Press Costa Rica's Gloriana Villalobos runs at a defender during the Women's World Cup Group C soccer match between Spain and Costa Rica in Wellington, New Zealand, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/John Cowpland )Photo by: Associated Press Jamaica's Jody Brown, left, battles for the ball with Panama's Carina Baltrip-Reyes during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between Panama and Jamaica in Perth, Australia, Saturday, July 29, 2023. (AP Photo/Gary Day)Photo by: Associated Press France's Amel Majri, right, vies for the ball with Jamaica's Cheyna Matthews during the Women's World Cup Group F soccer match between France and Jamaica at the Sydney Football Stadium in Sydney, Australia, Sunday, July 23, 2023. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft)Photo by: Associated Press Nigeria's Jennifer Echegini and Canada's Ashley Lawrence, right, compete for the ball during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Nigeria and Canada in Melbourne, Australia, Friday, July 21, 2023. (AP Photo/Hamish Blair)Photo by: Associated Press Australia's Katrina Gorry, left, vies for the ball with Nigeria's Jennifer Echegini during the Women's World Cup Group B soccer match between Australia and Nigeria In Brisbane, Australia, Thursday, July 27, 2023. Nigeria won 3-2. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)Photo by: Associated Press