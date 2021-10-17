Watch
Florida Flop: Sunshine State falls out of the AP Top 25

Matthew Hinton/AP
Florida head coach Dan Mullen arrives for an NCAA college football game against LSU in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton)
Posted at 6:55 PM, Oct 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-17 18:55:25-04

(AP) — Florida has fallen out of the AP Top 25. As in the Gators. And the rest of the state. The Sunshine State Blues are back.

The latest Associated Press college football poll failed to have a team from the state of Florida on the list for the first time since November 2011.

The Gators dropped out from No. 20 after a 49-42 loss to LSU, ending a run of 52 consecutive poll appearances. And they're the only team in the state with a winning record.

Florida is 4-3. UCF and FAU are 3-3. Florida State and Miami are 2-4. FIU and USF are 1-5.

