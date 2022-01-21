Florida A&M home women's basketball game against Alcorn State will not be played Saturday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University women’s basketball game against Alcorn State scheduled for Saturday will not be played.

According to a news release provided by FAMU athletics, the game schedule to be played in Tallahassee inside the Al Lawson Center is off because of COVID-19 protocols within the Alcorn State University women's basketball program.

The Braves are 2-12 overall and 1-4 in Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) games this season.

The Rattlers are 2-14 overall and 2-3 in the SWAC this winter.

The men’s basketball game between Alcon State (5-12, 4-1 SWAC) and FAMU (5-11, 3-2 SWAC) is still set to be played Saturday at the Al Lawson Center at 3 p.m.

Both contests are SWAC matchups.