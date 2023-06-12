Florida A&M and Hampton softball combine to host HBCUnited Camp

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Sunday a busy afternoon over on Wahnish Way, as FAMU Softball combined with Hampton for their HBCUnited camp.

It was an afternoon that saw a slew of young talent take over Veronica Wiggins softball field, looking to showcase their skills on a bigger stage, and of get seen by a couple of division one coaches.

FAMU head softball coach Camise Patterson was all smiles on Sunday, and she told us these up-and-coming stars can get a whole lot out of an afternoon like this.

"I really want them to understand that they are being seen, that they understand that they have an opportunity, not only at PWI's but also at HBCU's," said Patterson. "To go to the camps, to get the one-on-one attention, to be able to perfect their craft, get better at their craft, with the head coaches being there, a lot of times they go to camps, sometimes it is a money grab, we understand that, but we want them to actually have that authentic experience, to interact with the coaches they think they want to play for."

A big day for many young softball stars and up next, the two schools will host another camp, at Hampton in July.