Everything you need to know about MLB Opening Day 2022

Rejoice, baseball fans. Opening Day is finally upon us!

Major League Baseball is officially back as the 2022 season kicks off Thursday.

Seven games are on the schedule, with two games - the Astros-Angels at Anaheim and Pirates-Cardinals at St. Louis - are already sold out, USA Today reported.

Other teams seeing action Thursday will be the Cubs and Brewers, the reigning World Series champion Braves will face the Reds, and the Mets will play the Nationals.

The league pushed back the game between the Mets and Nats three hours than initially scheduled to avoid inclement weather in Washington and will now be played at 7:05 p.m. ET, the Associated Press reported.

Initially, there were supposed to be nine games to be played Thursday, but due to mother nature, the Yankees-Red Sox (which was slated to kick off the 2022 season as the league's first game of 2022) and Twins-Mariners games were pushed back to Friday.

The season was somewhat sidelined due to a 99-day lockout, which was the league's first work stoppage since the lockout during the 1994-95 season.

MLB and the players union salvaged a 162-game season when they reached a new collective bargaining agreement last month.

Here is what the schedule for Opening Day looks like:

Thursday

(All times Eastern)

Brewers at Cubs - 2:20 p.m.

Guardians at Royals - 4:10 p.m.

Pirates at Cardinals - 4:15 p.m.

Mets at Nationals - 7:05 p.m.

Reds at Braves - 8:08 p.m.

Astros at Angels - 9:38 p.m.

Padres at Diamondbacks - 9:40 p.m.

Friday

Red Sox at Yankees - 1:05 p.m.

White Sox at Tigers - 1:10 p.m.

Athletics at Phillies - 3:05 p.m.

Orioles at Rays - 3:10 p.m.

Mariners at Twins - 4:10 p.m.

Dodgers at Rockies - 4:10 p.m.

Marlins at Giants - 4:35 p.m.

Rangers at Blue Jays - 7:07 p.m.