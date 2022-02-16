Evans scores 28, hits late FT to help Florida State beat Clemson in men's basketball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RayQuan Evans scored 17 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, including the go-ahead three-point play with 14 seconds left, and Florida State beat Clemson 81-80 to snap a six-game losing streak.

Evans hit a jumper to tie it with 14 seconds left and the and-1 free throw capped scoring. Alex Hemingway missed a potential winning 3 that bounced off the back of the iron as time expired. Clemson has lost five games in a row since beating the Seminoles 75-69 on Feb. 2.

Evans has scored the winning points in three games this season. PJ Hall had a career-high 28 points for points for Clemson.