Evans scores 28, hits late FT to help Florida State beat Clemson in men's basketball

Seminoles secured 81-80 home win Tuesday night
(Credit: Florida State University Athletics)
Florida State
Posted at 11:21 PM, Feb 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-15 23:21:53-05

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — RayQuan Evans scored 17 of his career-high 28 points in the second half, including the go-ahead three-point play with 14 seconds left, and Florida State beat Clemson 81-80 to snap a six-game losing streak.

Evans hit a jumper to tie it with 14 seconds left and the and-1 free throw capped scoring. Alex Hemingway missed a potential winning 3 that bounced off the back of the iron as time expired. Clemson has lost five games in a row since beating the Seminoles 75-69 on Feb. 2.

Evans and Hall traded two free throws each before Evans scored five points in the final minute to cap the scoring.

Evans has scored the winning points in three games this season. PJ Hall had a career-high 28 points for points for Clemson.

