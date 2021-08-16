'Enough is enough': Whitecaps condemns 'racially motivated attack' against three academy players

Major League Soccer's Vancouver Whitecaps said that three of its academy players were assaulted at an outdoor gathering on Saturday in what the team believes was "a racially motivated attack."

On Sunday, the team said in a statement that one of the players was taken to a hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The team added that the player is expected to make a full recovery following surgery.

The team did not disclose the names of the players that were attacked.

"Enough is enough," the team said in a statement. "We are heartbroken and sickened by the allegations and strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate. Such disgusting behavior has absolutely no place in our community. We will do everything to support our players affected and urge the toughest punishment possible for those responsible."

The team said one suspect was arrested and that Burnaby RCMP is investigating the attack.