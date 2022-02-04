Valdosta State's Tremaine Jackson pleased with inaugural signing class

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team has a new head coach. The talent the Blazers normally attract is still pouring in, as the Blazers have 32 signees in the Class of 2022, including three from the Big Bend and South Georgia. Miller County, Lowndes and Lincoln High Schools are all represented.

In his inaugural class, Tremaine Jackson said he is excited about the talent he got. They'll be bigger on the line, and he said they also added some speed. Maybe most important? These recruits are ready to be Blazers and play for coach Jackson.

"I think we live in a time where football coaching can be like running for office and politicking," he said Wednesday. "Most people don't do what they say they're going to do when they get in. When guys say that, when they see us doing the things we say we're going to do, I think it's a great testament to who we are as men and coaches."

To see their entire signing class from this signing period, click here.