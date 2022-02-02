Watch
Regular signing period 2022: Student-athletes sign to join Valdosta State football team

Division II regular signing period began Wednesday
Wes Sumner
Posted at 10:45 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 10:50:54-05

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Wednesday is the first day of the 2022 Regular Signing Period for NCAA Division II perspective football student-athletes.

The Division 2 signing period ends Aug. 1.

Below are the confirmed signees to the Valdosta State University football program:

  • Jason Jackson, Offensive lineman, 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, St. Augustine High School, St. Augustine, Fla.
  • Psaveon Reaves, wide receiver, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Bryant University, Admiral Farragut High School, St. Petersburg, Fla.
  • Izaia "Zay" Anderson, offensive lineman, 6-foot-1, 292 pounds, Lake Brantley High School, Altamonte Springs, Fla.
  • Austin McKay, kicker/punter, 5-foot-11, 179 pounds, Gardner-Webb University, Aiken High School, Aiken, S.C.
  • Daniel Jean, defensive back, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Western High School (Davie, Fla.), Miami Gardens, Fla.
  • Kody Chisholm, offensive lineman, 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Auburndale High School, Auburndale, Fla.
  • Jacob Johanning, offensive lineman, 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Pinellas Park High School, Largo, Fla.
  • Michael Garcia, offensive lineman, 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, Timber Creek High School, Orlando Fla.
  • Jaden Shorter, defensive back, 6-foot, 160 pounds, Lakewood High School, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Information from Valdosta State University was used in this report.

