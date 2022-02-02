Regular signing period 2022: Student-athletes sign to join Valdosta State football team

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Wednesday is the first day of the 2022 Regular Signing Period for NCAA Division II perspective football student-athletes.

The Division 2 signing period ends Aug. 1.

Below are the confirmed signees to the Valdosta State University football program:

Jason Jackson, Offensive lineman, 6-foot-4, 245 pounds, St. Augustine High School, St. Augustine, Fla.



Psaveon Reaves, wide receiver, 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, Bryant University, Admiral Farragut High School, St. Petersburg, Fla.



Izaia "Zay" Anderson, offensive lineman, 6-foot-1, 292 pounds, Lake Brantley High School, Altamonte Springs, Fla.



Austin McKay, kicker/punter, 5-foot-11, 179 pounds, Gardner-Webb University, Aiken High School, Aiken, S.C.



Daniel Jean, defensive back, 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, Western High School (Davie, Fla.), Miami Gardens, Fla.



Kody Chisholm, offensive lineman, 6-foot-5, 290 pounds, Auburndale High School, Auburndale, Fla.



Jacob Johanning, offensive lineman, 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, Pinellas Park High School, Largo, Fla.



Michael Garcia, offensive lineman, 6-foot-3, 290 pounds, Timber Creek High School, Orlando Fla.



Jaden Shorter, defensive back, 6-foot, 160 pounds, Lakewood High School, St. Petersburg, Fla.

Information from Valdosta State University was used in this report.