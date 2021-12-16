Spirited send off for Valdosta State as they chase national title

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Fans gave Valdosta State a spirited send-off Wednesday as the Blazers hit the road to McKinney, Texas, where they will play for the Division II national title on Saturday.

For Valdosta State, the support has been tremendous and they're excited to represent Blazer Nation in the days to come.

"To put in this kind of work all year long and to get to this moment and for the community to embrace the players like this, it's just really neat," said head coach Gary Goff. "Our community loves their football both high school and college, so you know, pretty special weekend for us."

"Blazer nation is the best nation there could be," said running back Jamar Thompkins. "I have family that comes from all over this town that shows love, that comes to the game and supports, tells me to keep my hear up throughout the week, tells me we got this, it's awesome."

Valdosta State faces Ferris State Saturday night at 9 p.m. eastern time.