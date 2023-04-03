Watch Now
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Valdosta State, Florida A&M, Florida State, Tallahassee Community College teams end weekend series

Sports
By: GNU Images
Sports
Sports
Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-03 16:36:11-04

(WTXL) — The Valdosta State, Florida A&M and Florida state baseball and softball teams concluded weekend series Sunday.
BASEBALL

Game 1 (7 innings): Valdosta State 17, Lee (Tenn.) 3

Game 2 (7 innings): Valdosta State 5, Lee (Tenn.) 1

Miami 13, Florida State 4

Bethune-Cookman 6, Florida A&M 3

SOFTBALL

Florida State 9, Georgia Tech 1 (6 innings)

Florida A&M 8, Mississippi Valley State 0 (5 innings)

Game 1 (5 innings): Valdosta State 10, Lee (Tenn.) 1

Game 2 (5 innings): Valdosta State 10, Lee (Tenn.) 1

Game 1: Tallahassee Community College 3, Chipola College 2

Game 2 (6 innings): Tallahassee Community College 8, Chipola College 0

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming