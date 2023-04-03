Valdosta State, Florida A&M, Florida State, Tallahassee Community College teams end weekend series

By: GNU Images

Posted at 4:36 PM, Apr 03, 2023

(WTXL) — The Valdosta State, Florida A&M and Florida state baseball and softball teams concluded weekend series Sunday.

BASEBALL Game 1 (7 innings): Valdosta State 17, Lee (Tenn.) 3 Game 2 (7 innings): Valdosta State 5, Lee (Tenn.) 1 Miami 13, Florida State 4 Bethune-Cookman 6, Florida A&M 3 SOFTBALL Florida State 9, Georgia Tech 1 (6 innings) Florida A&M 8, Mississippi Valley State 0 (5 innings) Game 1 (5 innings): Valdosta State 10, Lee (Tenn.) 1 Game 2 (5 innings): Valdosta State 10, Lee (Tenn.) 1 Game 1: Tallahassee Community College 3, Chipola College 2 Game 2 (6 innings): Tallahassee Community College 8, Chipola College 0



