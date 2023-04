TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida A&M University softball team defeated Mississippi Valley State 8-0 Sunday in five innings of a Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) game at the University Softball Complex.

With the win, FAMU improves to 15-24 overall and 8-4 in the SWAC, while the Devilettes' records is 0-25 overall and 0-11 in the SWAC.

Up next, the Rattlers travel to Jacksonville, Florida to take on Jacksonville University for two games Tuesday.