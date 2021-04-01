TCC men's basketball will not participate in 2021 postseason

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Tallahassee Community College’s men’s basketball team will not participate in the 2021 postseason following a ruling from the NJCAA on Thursday morning, the result of a postgame altercation at Pensacola State College on Saturday evening.

In its ruling, the NJCAA deemed the altercation a “non-collegial incident” and determined the entire men’s basketball roster will be charged with a violent ejection, which carries a two-game suspension.

As the next scheduled contest for Tallahassee was the opening round of the FCSAA State/NJCAA District Tournament – and part of the criteria for at-large consideration to the national tournament is participating in the region or district tournament – the ruling ends the Eagles’ season.

Tallahassee, who won a share of the Panhandle Conference Championship, concludes its season at 19-3.