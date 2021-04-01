Tallahassee Community College men's basketball involved in altercation with Pensacola State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team closed out their season Saturday with a win over Pensacola State. Following the game players from both schools were involved in a fight.

TCC athletic director Rob Chaney offered this statement to ABC 27.

"After our Panhandle Conference Championship clinching win Saturday night in Pensacola, players from both teams were involved in an altercation outside the facility as our student-athletes and coaches walked to the team bus. We are fully committed to following all NJCAA & FCSAA protocols and procedures as it relates to this matter. Because there is an open and pending investigation, there will be no further comment until the investigation runs its course."

WEAR, the ABC affiliate in Pensacola said that one player from Pensacola State was injured and was treated at a local hospital he was later released.

TCC is set to play in the State Tournament next week seeding for the tournament will be released Thursday morning.

Stay with ABC 27 for all the latest as we keep you up to date with this ongoing situation.