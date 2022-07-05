TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Community College baseball team will announce its next head coach Wednesday.

According to a news release from the TCC athletics department, a news conference will be held at the Tallahassee Community College Wayne and Betty Edwards Baseball Family Field House located at 140 Century Park Dr. in Tallahassee.

The news conference is scheduled to begin at 4:30 p.m.

The next head coach will take over the program from Mike McLeod, who retired as coach of the program at the end of the 2022 season earlier this spring.

McLeod led the TCC baseball program from the spring 1991 season through the end of the 2022 campaign May 7.

He ended his career with more than 1,000 wins as a head coach.