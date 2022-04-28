A day of celebration encapsulates Mike McLeod's impact on Tallahassee Community College baseball

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In 32 years as head coach of the Tallahassee Community College baseball team, Mike McLeod has notched 1,056 career wins, 5 outright Panhandle Conference championships and has coached five All-Americans and six major leaguers.

That’s just a short list of a seemingly never-ending onslaught of accolades Mac has earned at TCC.

But beyond every record he’s set, behind that hall of fame career has been a man who did things the right way. And that is the legacy everyone will remember him for.

“You did things right. We knew what we were getting and we still do when we get a TCC player."

Let those words of Florida State head baseball coach Mike Martin Jr. stand as a testament to the way Mike McLeod coached and brought up young men who found themselves lucky enough to be in his locker room.

“It was more than just baseball. He always made sure you were growing as a person. He took academics very seriously. Made sure everyone was going to class," adds former player Chris Edwards. "So it was more than just developing baseball players. It was more about developing good young men.”

As McLeod reflects on a long and prosperous career here in Tallahassee. There’s nothing more rewarding to him than to see his former players. mold into good husbands, fathers and young men who have gone on to do incredible things beyond the diamond.

“I'll tell you the baseball players, the guys who have played ball here at TCC are all fantastic kids. And now they’re all young adults,” McLeod told ABC 27.

From the time Mac found himself dawning the Garnet and Gold of Florida State in the 70’s and 80’s both as a player and coach. To the time he took over the Eagles program in 1990. His undeniable authenticity and love for America’s pastime has poured into the every corner of the Capitol City.

“ I don’t think people realize how much effort and time he’s given to the city of Tallahassee baseball wise. If we had a rain out somewhere you could call Mac and he’d say ‘yea can come use my field.’ He’s just a legend in Tallahassee and the baseball community," said assistant coach and friend Mike Harrison.

And while this may not be the last time we see him on a baseball field. For the moment, coach is looking forward to spending more time with the people who have been along for this journey every step of the way.

“Right now it’s the right move to make and I’m very excited about it. I’m ready to spend more time with my wife, my daughter and the grandkids."

