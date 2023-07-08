Tallahassee Community College men's hoops gets back to work

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — New Tallahassee Community College men's basketball coach Corey Hendren is taking over a program that fell in the national semifinals this past season.

"It's a lot easier to take over a program when you have the success that Coach Cabrera and his staff had here previously, because there's momentum," he said.

His job now? To keep that momentum going.

This team is working hard to do that. They're already back in the gym. The summer is all about getting this team to gel. With just four returners from last year's squad, it's critical they do that, and the time they have now is the time to do it.

"As they get to know each other, they're going to feel more comfortable, and obviously, now is the time to teach them things that are important to us," he said. "We try to take advantage of that while trying to make sure the summer is a time where they want to be in the gym and it's fun. I don't want them to feel like it's a three hour practice, I want it to be something where the guys are excited to be in here each day."

You can get to know the Eagles too as they host several camps in the coming weeks. For more information on that, click here.