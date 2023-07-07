Tallahassee Community College men's hoops set to host camps

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Corey Hendren was hired at the end of April to lead the Tallahassee Community College men's basketball program. He has big shoes to fill, as the Eagles are coming off a Final Four appearance in the NJCAA National Tournament.

He's hit the ground running though, and his team is already working. Now, he said he's ready to connect with the community. Coach is set to host two camps in the next few weeks, a skills camp and an elite camp, and he said to be able to connect with Tallahassee youth is critical in accomplishing everything he wants to.

"I think one of the best ways for people to get comfortable getting to know you is by being around you," he said. "That gives them face time with us, the staff and that's important because we have brand new staff. I want our community to know who are coaches are and feel like they can come to us, whether that's come to practices throughout the year, come to games, I think this is a great foot in the door so we can begin to do that."

