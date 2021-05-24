Tallahassee Community College hopes to wrap up search for new men's basketball coach soon

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The search for the next head coach of the Tallahassee Community College men's basketball team could be coming to a close in the very near future.

TCC athletic director Rob Chaney said 125 applicants were narrowed down to nine last week. Those candidates were interviewed over Zoom last week. Chaney said they are down to three candidates now, who will be on campus this week for another round of interviews.

TCC has been one of the most dominant junior college programs in the country the past two seasons, and they're trying to find the right fit to continue that success.

"Understanding the vision of these individuals and hearing what that short term plan is as well as the long term vision," said Chaney of what he hopes to hear from the final three candidates this week. "I think when you take all of that into consideration, it will help us know the direction."

Chaney said he hopes to make an announcement on a new head coach next week.