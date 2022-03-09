Watch
SportsCollege Sports

Actions

Syracuse star Boeheim appears to hit opponent in ACC game

Syracuse star Boeheim appears to hit opponent in ACC game
John Minchillo/AP
Syracuse's Buddy Boeheim (35) looks to pass in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Florida State during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's tournament, Wednesday, March 9, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Syracuse star Boeheim appears to hit opponent in ACC game
Posted at 2:11 PM, Mar 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-09 14:11:40-05

NEW YORK (AP) — Syracuse star Buddy Boeheim appeared to punch Florida State's Wyatt Wilkes in the stomach during the first half of the Orange's second-round game in the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament.

Boeheim, the team's leading scorer, was not called for a foul after he appeared to swing his right hand into Wilkes' midsection as he turned to run back to the defensive end.

Wilkes doubled over and squatted for a moment after taking being struck about midway through the first half.

Syracuse led 49-26 at halftime. The winner faces top-seeded Duke in Thursday's quarterfinals.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming