Rattlers' three-game home winning streak ends against Bulldogs

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida A&M men's basketball fall to Alabama A&M 71-63, snapping their three-game home winning streak Monday.

The Rattlers held a slim 32-29 over the Bulldogs at the half. The Rattlers shot 44.8% from the field (13-29) and 60% from the free-throw line (3-5).

MJ Randolph led the way for the Rattlers scoring 11 points going 3-5 from the field. Keith Littles followed that up with eight points in the half.

The Alabama A&M started the second half shooting 2-2 from three-point range and 6-8 from the free-throw line (75%). The Rattlers went cold in the second half, shooting 7-27 from the field (25.9%) and 0-10 from three-point range.

The Bulldogs took advantage of the Rattlers poor shooting as they held a 53-44 lead with 5:30 remaining in the game.

FAMU's Kamron Reaves scored 18 points.