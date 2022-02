MACON, Ga. (WTXL) — Florida A&M baseball lost to Mercer University 15-3, dropping to 2-2 early in the season.

The Rattlers got on the board at the top of the second inning off an RBI double by Evan Badger that got Ethan Jenkins and Adam Haidermota across home plate to make it 3-2 Mercer.

The Rattlers would score again in the top of the fourth inning on an RBI single by Jenkins that got Ty Hanchey home to make it 9-3.