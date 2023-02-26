Noles wrap up perfect week with wins over Lamar and Troy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 6 Florida State softball team (15-3) continued its excellent play in the Unconquered Invitational with an 11-3 win against Lamar University (3-14) followed by a 2-1 over Troy (9-5) in the nightcap to cap off a perfect 6-0 week.

Game 1 vs. Lamar

It took just three pitches for the Seminoles to get on the board against the Cardinals as Kaley Mudge led off with a double then Jahin Kerr followed with another double to give the Noles the early 1-0 lead.

A few pitches later Mack Leonard hit a single to center field which allowed Kerr to make it home. Leonard got a run of her own when Amaya Ross hit a triple to left field, leaving the score 3-0 at the bottom of the first.

After a quiet second inning, the Cardinals punched back with two scores of their own at the top of the second inning to make the score 3-2.

In the bottom of the fourth Kerr hit another double to right field which allowed Krystina Hartley to score. Not to be outdone, the Cardinals got a run of their own the next inning to bring the score to 4-3 at the top of the fifth inning.

The Noles, however, found their rhythm in bottom of the fifth inning where they scored seven runs all with two outs to ultimately end the game due to a run rule.

It started with Ross scoring off of a Michaela Edenfield single where she advanced to second on the throw. Kalei Harding hit a triple to score Madi Frey, and Josie Muffley brought home Harding on a single. Muffley scored thanks to a Mudge double where she advanced to third on an error by the center fielder. She then made it home from a Kerr single to left field.

The final score of the inning came when Leonard hit a double to right center allowing Devyn Flaherty and Kerr to score.

Allison Royalty started in the circle for the Noles and pitched for 4.0 innings, recording four strikeouts. Emma Wilson took over for the final inning of the game and held strong to stop a Lamar comeback from happening. Royalty was credited with the win to improve to 5-0 on the year, and Wilson earned her first save of the season.

The Seminoles recorded a season-high 17 hits and five Noles recorded a multi-hit game.

Game 2 vs. Troy

In what was largely a game highlighted by both team’s defenses and pitching, Troy was the first to strike and scored a run in the top of the second inning off a FSU error.

FSU did not stay quiet for long as Mudge drove in Edenfield to tie the game up in the bottom of the third inning.

With each offense struggling, Kerr smacked her fourth home run of the week to give the Noles a 2-1 lead in the fifth inning which would become the deciding run.

Kathryn Sandercock retired the Trojans in order in the sixth inning, but the Trojans threatened in the top of the seventh with a leadoff double. Sandercock struck out the next batter, caught a popped up bunt and struck out the final batter to give the Noles the win. Sandercock pitched her third complete game of the season, allowing just one run on three hits while striking out four batters.

The Seminoles will be back in action Friday, March 3rd at 2:30 p.m. to begin their play in the Dugout Club Classic, with five games in three days, all available on ACCNX.

For updates and exclusive content, follow the Noles on Twitter (FSU_Softball), Instagram (fsusoftball) and Facebook (Florida State Softball).