No. 2 Florida State softball rallies to knock off No. 4 Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The No. 2-ranked Florida State softball team took down No. 4 Alabama 6-5 at Rhoads Stadium on Wednesday night.

Alabama took an early lead after scoring three runs in the first inning. A pair of singles and a home run by Kaylee Tow put the Crimson Tide in front.

The Noles responded as they would go on to get the next two batters out in the first inning. Kathryn Sandercock relieved Danielle Watson in the second inning and proceeded to get the next 10 Alabama batters out on her way to her 12th win of the season.

Florida State made a dent in the 'Bama lead in the fourth inning, scoring their first run of the game. Mack Leonard reached base on a fielder’s choice and then advanced to second after a wild pitch. Two pitches later Kalei Harding singled up the middle allowing Leonard to reach home.

Alabama took back a three-run lead in the bottom of the fifth after a double and a pair of singles scored Savannah Woodard.

The 'Noles were down but not out.

The Garnet and Gold proceeded to score three runs in the top of the sixth inning, tying the game at four. Sydney Sherrill led off the inning with her second walk of the game and then reached second due to an Alabama fielding error. With runners on first and second, Michaela Edenfield hit her ninth home run of the season off the foul pole in left field tying the game at four.

Florida State (25-1) would tack on two more runs in the top of the seventh inning to take their first lead of the game. Kaley Mudge got the Noles started with a one-out single up the middle. Sherrill backed her up with a single of her own. Alabama’s third error of the night gave FSU the lead as the third baseman bobbled the ball allowing Mudge to score from third. On the next pitch, Kalei Harding grounded out to third base but not before Sherrill gave the Noles a 6-4 lead.

Alabama (22-3) would get one run back in the bottom of the seventh, but it was not enough as FSU defeated Alabama for the sixth consecutive time.