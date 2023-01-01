M. Basketball: Hamilton Radio/TV Show debuts January 2

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Inside Seminole Basketball with Leonard Hamilton, an interactive television and radio show designed to include fans of the Florida State Basketball team, makes its 2023 debut across the Seminole Sports Network beginning Monday, January 2 at 7:00 pm. The show originates live from Glory Days Grill at 1926 Capital Circle in Tallahassee. The show is simulcast on WTXL li in Tallahassee. The one hour show features three-time ACC Coach of the Year Leonard Hamilton and Florida State’s dynamic announcer, Jeff Culhane.

Hamilton and Culhane will provide a look into the Seminole basketball team that can’t be found anywhere else – insights that will provide all fans with the latest and greatest in insider information as Florida State moves deeper into its ACC schedule.

Fans can be speak directly with Coach Hamilton and Culhane during an exclusive question and answer segment for those enjoying the evening at Glory Days. Seminole fans can also participate by sending questions through the Ask the Coach Button on Seminoles.com. Questions for Coach Hamilton can be submitted throughout the week to be featured on the live show.

Fans can meet Seminole student-athletes throughout the season who will be guests of the show at Glory Days. The Seminole student-athlete guest segment is presented by Rising Spear.

From Miami to Pensacola, and all points in between, the Seminole Sports Network from LEARFIELD is the broadcast radio home of Florida State basketball. The show can be heard in Tallahassee on our flagship station – 101.5 FM WXSR. LEARFIELD is the multi-media partner of Florida State athletics and holds rights to radio broadcasts of all Florida State athletics along with television and radio broadcast rights to coaches’ shows in those sports.

The show can been seen on ABC27 over the air, streamed in Tallahassee and heard on FSU’s radio affiliates and the Official FSU GameDay App at 7 p.m.

Inside Seminole Basketball with Leonard Hamilton Radio Affiliates

Tallahassee | WXSR | 101.5 FM

Ft. Walton Beach | WTKE | 94.2 FM

Jacksonville | WOKV | 690 AM

Marianna | WJAQ | 100.9 FM

Melbourne | WIXC | 1060 AM

Miami/West Palm Beach | WFTL | 850 AM

Orlando | WDYZ | 660 AM

Panama City | WFLf | 96.3 FM

Pensacola | WEBY | 1620 AM / 99.1 FM

Tampa | WHFS | 1010 AM / 92.1 FM

Inside Seminole Basketball with Leonard Hamilton Show Dates

January 2, 2022 | Monday

January 9, 2022 | Monday

January 23, 2022 | Monday

January 30, 2022 | Monday

February 6, 2022 | Monday

February 13, 2022| Monday

February 20, 2022| Monday

March 6, 2022 | Monday