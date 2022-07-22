FSU's Camren McDonald named to Mackey Award Watch List for 2nd year

TALLAHASSEE, FLa. — Florida State redshirt senior Camren McDonald is on the John Mackey Award Watch List for the second consecutive year, it was announced Friday.

McDonald appeared in all 12 games with 11 starts in 2021, catching 24 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns. The Long Beach, California, native made a season-best five catches for 41 yards in FSU’s 33-30 victory over Syracuse, including a 14-yard touchdown that was the longest score of his collegiate career.

He totaled a season-high 54 receiving yards on three receptions in the 26-23 win at Boston College, one of five games with at least three catches last season.

In his career, McDonald has 53 receptions for 549 yards and four touchdowns. He is a two-time recipient of Florida State’s Bill McGrotha Humanitarian Award and a member of the 2021 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.

Additionally, McDonald is a Seminole Scholar and was a nominee for the 2021 Wuerffel Trophy.

The Mackey Award is presented annually to the most outstanding collegiate tight end.

The award was established in 2000 and is named for John Mackey, who played at Syracuse before a Pro Football Hall of Fame career with the Baltimore Colts and San Diego Chargers. Nick O’Leary won FSU’s first Mackey Award in 2014.