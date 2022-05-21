UNC Baseball Clinches Series Over Florida State

CHAPEL HILL, NC. (Seminoles.com) — North Carolina (33-19) clinched the season-ending series against Florida State (32-21) Friday night, winning 10-4 in front of 2,777 fans at Boshamer Stadium.

Parker Messick (6-4) was tagged with the loss, allowing three earned runs (four total) over 6.0 innings pitched. He struck out four batters and now ranks 13th in FSU single-season history with 136 for the year.

Isaiah Perry earned the start in left field and had two singles, including one on the second pitch of the game. After Jaime Ferrer singled, Brett Roberts plated both runners with a two-run double against Brandon Schaeffer (6-2).

Schaeffer posted five shutout innings before Brock Mathis’ sixth home run of the season to start the seventh.

The Tar Heels tied the game in the bottom of the first on Vance Honeycutt’s two-run home run. UNC took the lead on a sacrifice fly in the second before Alberto Osuna made the score 4-2 with his third home run of the series and 19th of the season in the fifth inning.

North Carolina scored six runs against the Seminole bullpen in the seventh and eighth innings.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T1 | FSU 2, UNC 0 Roberts doubled, Perry & Ferrer scored

B1 | FSU 2, UNC 2 Honeycutt home run, Serretti scored

B2 | FSU 2, UNC 3 Horvath sacrifice fly, Wilkerson scored

B5 | FSU 2, UNC 4 Osuna home run

T7 | FSU 3, UNC 4 Mathis home run

B7 | FSU 3, UNC 5 Horvath scored on throwing error

B7 | FSU 3, UNC 6 Madej sacrifice fly, Serretti scored

T8 | FSU 4, UNC 6 Ferrer scored on throwing error

B8 | FSU 4, UNC 10 Serretti home run, Wilkerson, Zarate & Horvath scored

UP NEXT:

Florida State wraps up the regular season Saturday at 2:00 p.m. against the Tar Heels. LHP Bryce Hubbart (8-1, 2.62 ERA) will pitch for the Seminoles.

OF NOTE: