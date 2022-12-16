Six Noles Reach Double Figures in Win Over Presbyterian

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (SEMINOLES.COM) — Florida State Women’s Basketball was paced by six players in double figures on Thursday night in a 98-37 win over Presbyterian at the Donald L. Tucker Center.

Freshman Ta’Niya Latson led FSU in the scoring column with 25 points, and fellow freshman Snoop Turnage punctuated a dominant night with her first career double-double at 14 points and 10 rebounds.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson nearly had her sixth double-double of the year with 10 points and nine boards. Sophomore Mariana Valenzuela added 12 points and nine rebounds, while O’Mariah Gordon chipped in with 12 of her own.

Rounding out the double-figure scorers was Sara Bejedi with 10 points and five assists.

After a slow start, the Seminoles went on a monstrous 20-2 run after coming out of an early timeout. The Noles forced 11 turnovers through the first quarter and shot well from the free throw line, going 8-of-10. They commanded the paint and smothered Presbyterian, tallying six blocks and seven steals in the opening frame.

Latson finished with a career-best eight steals. It was the most by a Seminole since Ivey Slaughter had nine steals against Oregon State in the 2017 NCAA Sweet 16.

The second quarter had the Noles remain in firm control. After a slight scoring drought, a turnover and fast-break layup by Latson sparked an 8-2 run to lead into halftime with the Seminoles up 45-14.

The Seminoles came out of the half and continued to swarm Presbyterian, forcing 11 turnovers and converting 16 points off of turnovers. The Noles also made their presence felt in the paint; tallying five offensive rebounds and racking up 14 paint points. The quarter ended with FSU up 71-26.

The Noles were pressuring the Blue Hose throughout the final quarter, forcing ten turnovers and six steals. Latson took over, going a perfect 6-of-6 from the field and tallied three steals.

Florida State forced 34 turnovers by the Blue Hose (3-7), and out-rebounded Presbyterian 52-39. FSU’s dominant shot-blocking unit had 10 more on the night.

The Noles travel next to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Conn., on Sunday, Dec. 18, to face ninth-ranked UConn on ESPN.