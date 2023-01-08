Seminoles drop women's basketball game to Eagles in overtime

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. — A hard-fought, physical contest against Boston College did not go Florida State’s way on Sunday, falling to the Eagles, 77-71, in overtime at Conte Forum.

The Seminoles (15-3, 4-1 Atlantic Coast Conference) got the stop they needed in regulation to set up a possible game-winning bucket tied at 66-66. FSU, however, was unable to convert its attempt on what was a good drive to the basket. The possession prior, senior guard Sara Bejedi tied the game on a 3-point field goal from the corner.

Bejedi recorded a career-best 26 points on Sunday, going 7-of-12 from the floor, 4-of-7 from beyond the arc and 8-of-10 from the free throw line. Bejedi kept FSU in the contest with a 12-point third quarter that helped erase a seven-point halftime deficit.

The Eagles (13-5, 3-2 ACC), who were coming off a big win on the road at No. 10 NC State, got plenty of scores and stops in overtime. Dontavia Waggoner led B.C. with 21 points and 14 rebounds. It was Boston College’s third win against FSU in 21 tries.

Sophomore forward Makayla Timpson was forced to do much of her damage in the second half after early foul trouble, picking up her seventh double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. Freshman guard Ta’Niya Latson chipped in with 10 points and five assists.

Florida State went 14-of-16 from the free throw line, while Boston College missed several free throw opportunities but went 20-of-36. Waggoner’s 15 free throw attempts were nearly as much as FSU’s team total.

Florida State and Boston College had a defensive battle in the opening quarter, with FSU taking a 16-11 advantage after a long 3-pointer by Erin Howard beat the buzzer. Jazmine Massengill carried FSU in the first, scoring six of its 16 points. The Seminoles held B.C. to just 3-of-19 to begin the game.

Massengill would finish with eight points and nine rebounds before fouling out.

The Eagles gained momentum going into the half by finishing the second quarter on a 13-0 run and leading 34-27 at the half. It was FSU’s second halftime deficit in ACC play, also trailing UNC 41-35 at the half. Bejedi aided the Seminoles with six points while shooting 2-of-2 from downtown in the first two quarters. FSU was held to 34 percent from the field going into halftime.

Timpson (eight) and Bejedi (12) combined to score 20 of FSU’s 24 points in the third quarter before both teams went even in the final frame, setting up B.C’s overtime win.

The Seminoles gets back to the Tucker Center on Thursday night for a 6 p.m. tip against 10th-ranked N.C. State.

