Seminole Legacy Golf Club to give newcomers a whole new set of challenges in NCAA Regionals

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Monday marks the start of the NCAA men’s golf regional in Tallahassee. Host team and number one overall seed Florida State welcomes in 13 other talented schools to the Seminole Legacy Golf Club.

Round one will officially get under way Monday morning at 8:30 a.m. The course will play at 7,505 yards, just short of its 7,800 yard length it can actually play. For many of the first time golfers you’ll see in action this week there will be a whole new set of challenges to deal with on the newly renovated course. But the guys who play it the most offered some advice for the newcomers. Be precise, and have an extra protein shake or two before you hit the course.

“It’s very tough, I think tee to green is very tough because it’s just 7800 yards you don’t get a lot of opportunities to hit some of the shorter clubs," said FSU golfer John Pak. "So for someone like me that doesn’t hit it quite that far you got a lot of long irons so you have to be exceptional in that part of your game.”

“I think the challenge with this course is you can play it so long. It’s a lot of long irons with the greens. When the greens get a little firm the ball tends to just run away from you and you’ll have some tough up and downs," adds Vincent Norrman.

