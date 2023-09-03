Watch Now
See how FSU football impacts Tallahassee's economy

Thousands of fans bring a boost to businesses
WTXL
Florida State football fans
Posted at 1:49 PM, Sep 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-09-03

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University Football has a big impact on Tallahassee's economy. Out-of-town game attendees typical total $47.8 million in direct spending during FSU's games. Businesses in College Town are preparing for an influx of fans this fall.

