Report: Former FSU wide receiver Tamorrion Terry indicted on murder charge from 2018 incident

TURNER COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — According to a report from ESPN, former Florida State receiver Tamorrion Terry has been indicted on a murder charge related to a 2018 shooting incident in Georgia.

Terry is one of 11 defendants named in the grand jury indictment related to the shooting death of 21-year-old Za'Qavia Smith in Ashburn, Georgia, on June 30, 2018, ESPN says.

During this time, Terry was a redshirt freshman on the Florida State football team.

Terry, a Georgia native, played at Turner County High School and was part of Jimbo Fisher's final recruiting class with the Seminoles.

Terry had signed as an undrafted free agent with the Seattle Seahawks in April, but the team waived him on Wednesday prior to the indictment.

He is the second Seminole player to be indicted on murder charges in 2021 following the arrest of Travis Rudolph in April. Rudolph was charged with four counts of first-degree premeditated murder.