Former FSU player charged with murder in Palm Beach

Posted at 12:46 PM, Apr 07, 2021
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Former Florida State wide receiver Travis Rudolph was arrested by the Palm Beach Sheriff's Office Wednesday morning.

The Palm Beach Sheriff's Office says shortly after midnight deputies responded to a double shooting that stemmed from an altercation in the 500 block of N Redwood Drive in Lake Park.

After arriving, deputies learned that a man had been taken to the hospital for treatment. Another man was found dead in the nearby city of West Palm Beach. PBSO says two others fired at and not injured. A total of four individuals were “shot at or by” Rudolph, according to the report.

PBSO said further investigation led them to arrest 26-year-old Travis Rudolph.

Rudolph is charged with four counts of first-degree premeditated murder.

He is currently being held without bond in the PBC Jail.

His first court appearance is scheduled for Thursday, April 8, 2021.

He was a member of the Florida State football team from 2014 to 2016 and with the New York Giants from 2017 to 2018.

