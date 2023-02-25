Pitching dominates for Florida State baseball in win over TCU

FORT WORTH, TX. — Florida State (5-0) beat No. 8 TCU (3-2) 10-1 Friday night at Lupton Stadium behind a strong performance from starting pitcher Jackson Baumeister (1-0). The sophomore – making his fourth career start and first on a Friday night – set career highs with 5.2 innings pitched and eight strikeouts, allowing just one hit. The Noles broke a scoreless tie with three runs in the sixth inning against Ryan Vanderhei (0-1) and held TCU to just two hits after the Horned Frogs scored 45 runs in its first four games.

FSU’s offense exploded over the final four innings, with three in the sixth, two in the eighth and five more to pull away in the ninth inning.

Baumeister was stellar in the best outing of his career, allowing just one hit and two walks in the contest. He left with a pair of runners on base when Wyatt Crowell entered and struck out Brayden Taylor, TCU’s three-hole hitter who was hitting .529 entering Friday night.

Crowell allowed an unearned run in 3.1 innings, striking out a TCU batter to end the sixth, seventh and eighth innings. He earned his third career save.

Vanderhei had limited FSU to one hit through five innings – a Nander De Sedas double in the third inning – before Colton Vincent led off the sixth with a double. He moved to third on a DeAmez Ross single and scored on a wild pitch. Jaime Ferrer doubled with two outs to plate Ross and pinch-hitter Treyton Rank reached on an error that allowed Ferrer to score from second.

FSU added to its lead in the eighth inning, scoring a pair of runs for a 5-0 lead. James Tibbs III and Ferrer singled, and both runners scored on a Rank single and a Jordan Carrion sacrifice fly. In the ninth, Tibbs cleared the bases with a three-run double, Ferrer tacked on a run with his first triple of the season and scored on Rank’s RBI groundout.

SCORING SUMMARY:

T6 | FSU 1, TCU 0 Vincent scored on wild pitch

T6 | FSU 2, TCU 0 Ferrer doubled, Ross scored

T6 | FSU 3, TCU 0 Rank reached on error, Ferrer scored

T8 | FSU 4, TCU 0 Rank singled, Tibbs scored

T8 | FSU 5, TCU 0 Carrion sacrifice fly, Ferrer scored

B8 | FSU 5, TCU 1 Davis grounded out, Green scored

T9 | FSU 8, TCU 1 Tibbs III doubled, Vincent, Ross and Smith scored

T9 | FSU 9, TCU 1 Ferrer tripled, Tibbs III scored

T9 | FSU 10, TCU 1 Rank grounded out, Ferrer scored

UP NEXT:

Game two of the series between the Noles and Horned Frogs is set for 3 p.m. Eastern Saturday afternoon. Freshman LHP Jamie Arnold will make his second career start after allowing three runs in 2.2 innings vs. James Madison in his debut.

OF NOTE:

Florida State now has five triples in five games and are averaging 11.2 runs per game. TCU scored 45 runs over the first four games, including 18 against No. 8 Arkansas and 11 vs. No. 10 Vanderbilt.

Jackson Baumeister set career-highs with 5.2 innings pitched and eight strikeouts. It was his first career Friday night start. Wyatt Crowell closed the game with 3.1 innings pitched for his third career save.

Jaime Ferrer’s double extended his on-base streak to 18 games, the longest of his career and longest active streak on the team. Ferrer finished a home run shy of the cycle after hitting his second career triple in the ninth inning. He is the third Seminole this season with three hits, three RBI and three runs in a game (DeAmez Ross vs. James Madison, Cam Smith vs. Jacksonville).

Second baseman Nander De Sedas doubled in his first at-bat and was the first baserunner of the game, with one out in the third inning. It was his first extra-base hit of the season and he finished 2-for-4 Friday.

Colton Vincent led off the sixth inning with a double, his third of the year. He extended his hitting streak to a career-high nine games, the longest active streak on the team.

DeAmez Ross followed Vincent’s double with a single. He has reached safely in the first five games of his FSU career and was 2-for-5 with a single and double against TCU.

Jordan Carrion’s sacrifice fly was his team-best 11 th RBI of the season. Cam Smith extended his on-base streak to the first five games of his career with a walk in the ninth inning.

RBI of the season. Cam Smith extended his on-base streak to the first five games of his career with a walk in the ninth inning. The only other trip Florida State has made to Texas was for the 1982 Austin Regional. FSU went 1-2, beating Ohio State and losing to Eastern Michigan and Oklahoma. FSU now leads the all-time series vs. TCU, 3-2, after sweeping the Horned Frogs twice in 2022.

