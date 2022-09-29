No. 7 Florida State women's soccer team to play rival Miami (Fla.)

The No. 7 Florida State soccer team (6-0-2) heads on the road for one game this weekend at Miami (3-4-2) on Saturday, October 1 at 5 p.m.

The game will be on ACCNX.

Florida State is coming off a perfect weekend in ACC play with a 5-1 win against Louisville and a 3-1 win against No. 14 Clemson.

SERIES HISTORY VS. MIAMI

Saturday’s meeting will be the 22nd all-time meeting between Florida State and Miami in soccer. The Seminoles lead the series 17-4. FSU is 7-3 against the Hurricanes in Miami.

The last time the two teams met was a season ago in Tallahassee. Florida State won 4-1 led by goals from four different Seminoles, all in the second half. Yujie Zhao got things start in the 51st minute on a penalty kick goal. Gabby Carle made it 2-0 in the 57th minute and Ran Iwai gave the Noles a 3-0 lead in the 71st minute. After a Miami goal, Gianna Mitchell finished off the Hurricanes with a goal in the 89th minute.

Cristina Roque played all 90 minutes in goal and faced only two shots.

SPREADING THE WEALTH

Florida State has scored 33 goals this season and they have been scored by 13 different student-athletes. 13 different goal scorers rank for the ninth most in a season in program history.

DOMINANT IN THE LAST SIX GAMES

FSU has dominated the last four games, outscoring its opponents 29-2. FSU has a shots advantage of 127-30 and a shots on goal advantage of 69-16. FSU has outscored its ACC opponents 14-2 in its first three ACC games.

UNBEATEN TO START THE SEASON

Florida State is unbeaten through the first nine games of the season for the fifth time in program history. The Noles are also unbeaten through the last 18 games dating back to last season. This is the second longest streak in school history.

THE NATION’S NO. 1 OFFENSE

The Seminoles lead the Nation in offense with 3.67 goals per game and 10.78 points per game. Jenna Nighswonger is the team lead in points with 15. They come from four goals and a team high seven assists. Onyi Echegini leads FSU in goals with six. She recorded her first career hat trick in a 6-0 win over Boston College.

ROQUE IS DOMINANT IN GOAL

In just over two seasons as Florida State’s starting goalkeeper, Cristina Roque is a combined 31-0-8 and has started in two National Championship games.

In her career she has a 0.52 goals against average, 71 saves, a .772 save percentage and 22 shutouts.

Roque is the NCAA’s active leader in Goals Against Average.

DOMINATING POSSESSION ONCE AGAIN

After possessing the ball for an average of 65.8 percent of every game last season the Noles are back at it again in 2022. FSU has averaged possessing the ball 65.9 percent of the time in 2022.

ROAD SWEET ROAD

The Seminoles are also impressive away from the friendly confines of the Seminole Soccer Complex, posting a true road record of 49-16-10 (.720) since 2013, as well as a neutral site mark of 24-5-3 (.797).

FSU has lost just 16 times in its last 75 road games - including 13 one-goal matches with nine against ranked teams.