No. 24 Florida State baseball falls in series finale to Boston College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — No. 24 Florida State (18-14) could not cap the sweep of Boston College (15-18) Sunday, falling 5-3 at Dick Howser Stadium in a rainy Sunday finale. Outfielder Robby Martin hit his seventh home run of the year in the loss.

Initially delayed 2.5 hours for lightning and rain, the game was also delayed after the fifth inning for 53 minutes.

Dante Baldelli led off the third inning with his first triple of the season and scored on a Peter Burns groundball error. After Cameron Leary sacrificed Burns to third base, Sal Frelick reached on a fielder’s choice that doubled the Eagles lead to 2-0.

Robby Martin tied the game with a two-run home run in the fourth inning off Boston College starter Alex Stiegler. Following Mat Nelson’s leadoff double, Martin took a 2-0 pitch opposite field off the left field scoreboard to knot the score 2-2.

With two outs in the fifth, Frelick doubled and Brian Dempsey singled to chase Conor Grady (4-2) and give the Eagles a 3-2 lead. Jonah Scolaro made his 18th appearance of the year and forced a groundout to second base to end the inning.

After the sixth-inning rain delay, the Eagles added a run on Baldelli’s sacrifice fly. The Noles got a run back on Nelson’s RBI single in the seventh against reliever Joey Walsh (2-3), but a strikeout ended the Seminole threat.

Lucas Stalman’s first home run of the year in the eighth inning pushed Boston College’s lead to 5-3.

FSU is back in action Friday at Georgia Tech. First pitch is set for 7:30 p.m. on ACC Network Extra.

OF NOTE:

- Before first pitch, Sunday’s series finale was delayed 2 hours and 30 minutes due to weather. Another 53-minute delay occurred after the fifth inning.

- Mat Nelson threw out two baserunners Sunday and has thrown out 10 of 24 runners this year. Nelson added his eighth double of the year, his team-high 34th run and his ACC-best 48th RBI throughout the game.

- Robby Martin hit a two-run home run to tie the game in the fourth inning. Martin has seven home runs this season, nearly doubling his four combined in his first two seasons.

- Elijah Cabell drew a walk in the fourth inning, extending his career-best on-base streak to 20 games.

- Chase Haney made his 24th appearance of the season, the most in the country. Haney ranks second at FSU with 131 pitching appearances and is five shy of No. 1 Kevin Lynch (136). Haney has pitched in eight straight games and 10 of the past 11.

