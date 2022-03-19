No. 2 Florida State softball wins 4-0 over Boston College

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 2-ranked Florida State Softball team (26-1, 6-1) won game one of the series against Boston College (12-10, 1-3) 4-0 on a gloomy Saturday afternoon. The game was delayed two hours due to bad weather in Tallahassee.

The originally scheduled second game of the Saturday doubleheader was pushed to Sunday. There will now be a doubleheader starting at 12 PM on Sunday.

Florida State struck first in the first inning. Kaley Mudge led off the game for FSU with a single up the middle. A Sydney Sherrill and Devyn Flaherty walk loaded the bases for the garnet and gold with two outs. Boston College’s Susannah Anderson then walked Mack Leonard with the bases loaded scoring the first run of the game.

The Seminoles scored the final three runs of the game in the third inning as they went on to win 4-0. FSU loaded up the bases once again, this time with no outs. After a play at the plate that resulted in the first out of the inning, BC’s Anderson had a wild pitch that scored Flaherty from third. Jahni Kerr then doubled to center field to score Hallie Wacaser and Mack Leonard, making it 4-0.

Kathryn Sandercock was once again stellar in the circle for the Seminoles. She pitched her fourth complete game of the season and her fourth solo shutout of the year. She only allowed four hits all game. Sandercock faced the minimum of just 15 batters from the second through sixth innings.

Up Next

With game two of Saturday’s doubleheader getting moved to Sunday, the Seminoles will now play a doubleheader on Sunday beginning at 12 PM

