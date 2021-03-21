No. 13 Florida State softball picks up two 'run-rule' wins Saturday

AUBURN, Ala. (Seminoles.com) — The No. 13 Florida State softball team (15-5) earned two run-rule victories on Saturday with an 11-0 win over Kennesaw State (8-12) and a 10-1 win over Auburn (16-6).

Kennesaw State 0, Florida State 11

Caylan Arnold started and pitched three innings for the Noles in the circle as she allowed three hits and no runs with five strikeouts.

Danielle Watson came in to pitch in the fourth inning and pitched the final two innings, allowing no hits and no runs with four strikeouts.

Florida State started scoring early and often against Kennesaw with at least two runs in all four innings they came to bat. The Noles scored three runs in the first, third and fourth innings.

FSU recorded 11 hits in 22 at-bats on their way to scoring 11 runs against the Owls. Freshman Kalei Harding led the way on offense for FSU recording three RBIs on two hits, including her seventh double of the season.

D’Aun Riggs led the game off with a walk and two pitches later Elizabeth Mason singled to center field. Anna Shelnutt then doubles to right field scoring Riggs. Sydney Sherrill followed that up with a sac fly to center scoring Mason. The first inning was capped off with Shelnutt scoring on an error by the third baseman.

Riggs scored again for the first run of the second inning after Kalei Harding doubled to the third baseman giving FSU a 4-0 lead. Anna Shelnutt then singled to left field scoring Elizabeth Mason.

In the third inning, the Garnet and Gold put up three more runs. The first run came off of a wild pitch that scored Dani Morgan. Kalei Harding then singled to left field scoring Josie Muffley and Cassidy Davis to give FSU an 8-0 lead.

Florida State capped off their scoring barrage in the fourth inning with their final three runs of the game. Sydney Sherrill led off the inning with a four-pitch walk and scored two pitches later after Dani Morgan singled to center field. Two at-bats later, Flaherty doubled down the right line, scoring Morgan. The Seminoles' 11th and final run came off of an Elizabeth Mason sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Flaherty.

Scoring Summary

B1 | Anna Shelnutt doubled to right field scoring D’Aun Riggs from second. (Kennesaw State 0, Florida State 1)

B1 | Sydney Sherrill hit a sacrifice fly to center field, scoring Elizabeth Mason (Kennesaw State 0, Florida State 2)

B1 | Anna Shelnutt scored on a fielding error by the third baseman (Kennesaw State 0, Florida State 3)

B2 | D’Aun Riggs scored after a Kalei Harding double to third base (Kennesaw State 0, Florida State 4)

B2 | Anna Shelnutt singled to left field scoring Elizabeth Mason (Kennesaw State 0, Florida State 5)

B3 | A wild pitch scored Dani Morgan. (Kennesaw State 0, Florida State 6)

B3 | Kalei Harding singled to left field scoring Josie Muffley and Cassidy Davis. (Kennesaw State 0, Florida State 8)

B4 | Dani Morgan singled to right center scoring Sydney Sherrill on an error by the right fielder. (Kennesaw State 0, Florida State 9)

B4 | Devyn Flaherty doubled down the right-field line scoring Dani Morgan. (Kennesaw State 0, Florida State 10)

B4 | Devyn Flaherty hit a sacrifice fly to centerfield, scoring Devyn Flaherty. (Kennesaw State 0, Florida State 11)

Florida State 10, Auburn 1

Kathryn Sandercock started and pitched a stellar four innings for the Noles in the circle as she allowed just one hit and no runs with two strikeouts. She only threw 44 pitches as she faced 14 batters in four innings.

Danielle Watson came in to pitch in the fifth inning and pitched the final inning, allowing one hit and one run with one strikeout.

The Florida State offense remained clicking in game two of the day with nine hits and 10 runs. The Noles scored two runs in the first and second innings and three in the fourth and fifth innings. Elizabeth Mason led the Seminole offense with three RBIs on three hits.

The Garnet and Gold started out strong with two runs in the first from D’Aun Riggs and Elizabeth Mason. Mason scored on a single to left by Sydney Sherrill. In the second inning, Mason singled up the middle bringing in Josie Muffley and Kiersten Landers, giving FSU a 4-0 lead.

Florida State went scoreless in the third but got right back in the swing of things in the fourth inning, putting up three more runs. Two of the three runs were scored on bases-loaded walks.

The Seminoles put the Tigers to rest in the fifth inning with their final three runs of the game. Muffley started the scoring with a single through the right side, scoring Dani Morgan and Sydney Sherrill. A sacrifice fly by Cassidy Davis gave Florida State a 10-0 lead and put the game out of reach.

Scoring Summary

T1 | D’Aun Riggs scored from third after a throwing error by the catcher on a stolen base by Elizabeth Mason. (Florida State 1, Auburn 0)

T1 | Sydney Sherrill singled to left field scoring Elizabeth Mason. (Florida State 2, Auburn 0)

T2 | Elizabeth Mason singled up the middle scoring both Josie Muffley and Kiersten Landers. (Florida State 4, Auburn 0)

T4 | A Kalei Harding bases-loaded walk brought home Josie Muffley. (Florida State 5, Auburn 0)

T4 | An Anna Shelnutt bases-loaded walk brought home D’Aun Riggs. (Florida State 6, Auburn 0)

T4 | Elizabeth Mason scored while Anna Shelnutt was stuck in a pickle between first and second. (Florida State 7, Auburn 0)

T5 | Josie Muffley singled through the right side, scoring Dani Morgan and Sydney Sherrill. (Florida State 9, Auburn 0)

T5 | A sacrifice fly by Cassidy Davis to left field scored Devyn Flaherty (Florida State 10, Auburn 0)

B5 | Kelsey Schmidt hit a solo home run to right-center. (Florida State 10, Auburn 1)

From Head Coach Lonni Alameda:

“I am really proud of the team today and the fight that they showed. We are really starting to put some pitching, hitting and defense together and it was a really good day. We are going to get some rest and come back at it again tomorrow.”

Up Next

Florida State plays Kennesaw State tomorrow at 11 am EST and Auburn at 2 pm EST. The game against Auburn will be on SECN+.

