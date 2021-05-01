No. 1 Florida State Soccer advances to round of 16 with shutout win over Milwaukee

CARY, NC. (Seminoles.com) — The top-seeded Florida State soccer team (12-0) opened play in the 2020 NCAA Tournament with a 3-0 win over Milwaukee on Saturday afternoon. The win advances the undefeated Seminoles to the Round of 16.

The first half was slow with the Noles having multiple opportunities taking seven shots at the goal. Three of those shots were on frame as the Milwaukee goalkeeper came away with three saves in the first half of the game.

Florida State came out pressing in the second half as they got off a shot just under two minutes into the half. It would only take one more shot until Florida State found the back of the net.

In the 49th minute, Kristen McFarland got FSU on the board with her first goal of the season on an assist from Cara Robbins.

It would take another seven shots on goal before the Garnet and Gold would get another point on the board. The first one was off a Jenna Nighswonger corner kick where Clara Robbins just missed the top of the net.

The Seminoles piled on in the final minutes of the game starting in the 76th minute as Gabby Carle scored off a Nighswonger corner kick. It was the first goal of the season for the senior and gave Florida State a 2-0 lead.

In the 79th minute, just three minutes after the previous goal, Jaelin Howell found the back of the net to secure the 3-0 Florida State victory over Milwaukee.

Florida State now advances to the Round of 16 in the 2020 NCAA Tournament with their next game taking place on May 5th at 3:00 p.m. against the winner of Vanderbilt and Penn State.

