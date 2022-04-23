Late Grand Slam Sinks Noles in Clemson series Opener

CLEMSON, S.C. (Seminoles.com) — Max Wagner’s second home run of the game – an eighth inning grand slam – led Clemson (25-13, 5-10 ACC) to a 6-4 win over visiting Florida State (23-14, 10-9) Friday night at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

Starting pitcher Parker Messick allowed just two runs in 7.0 innings, with eight strikeouts and no walks. Davis Hare (1-1) allowed Wagner’s grand slam, the first FSU has allowed this season.

Messick’s eight strikeouts give him 102 on the season, the most in the country and only the second Nole in the past decade with back-to-back 100-strikeout seasons.

Treyton Rank led FSU with three hits, including an RBI double that got the Noles on the board in the second inning. Jordan Carrion had two more hits – and now has 14 in his past eight games – and Brett Roberts had two hits and two runs scored.

Catcher Colton Vincent had two RBI, with his RBI double in the top of the eighth inning extending FSU’s lead to 4-2.

Clemson reached on two singles and a fielding error before Wagner’s grand slam.

SCORING SUMMARY:

B1 | FSU 0, CU 1 Wright sacrifice fly, Blackwell scored

T2 | FSU 1, CU 1 Rank doubled, Roberts scored

T3 | FSU 2, CU 1 Tibbs struck out, Ferrer caught stealing, Carrion scored

B4 | FSU 2, CU 2 Wagner home run

T6 | FSU 3, CU 2 Vincent sacrifice bunt, Roberts scored

T8 | FSU 4, CU 2 Vincent doubled, Rank scored

B8 | FSU 4, CU 6 Wagner home run, Blackwell, Ingle & Wright scored

UP NEXT:

Game two between the Tigers and Seminoles is Saturday at 3:00 p.m. and will stream on ACCNX. LHP Bryce Hubbart (6-1) will pitch for Florida State.

