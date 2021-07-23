Jimbo Fisher talks about Bobby Bowden's impact at SEC Media Days

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WTXL) — There is no doubt the legacy that former Florida State football coach Bobby Bowden has created not just in Tallahassee, but across college football. Since the Bowden family made his terminal medical condition, which we now know is pancreatic cancer, public on Wednesday, college football coaches across the country have shared what Bowden has meant to them, inlcuding Texas A&M's Jimbo Fisher.

Fisher took over the Seminole program when Bowden retired in 2009, and says his career is where it is because of the Bowden family.

"I don't know if there's anybody who's ever done it with more grace, dignity or class on the sideline in college football in the history of this game and had the success he had winning and doing the things he does," said Fisher. "The impact he had on his coaches and the impact he had on his players and everybody who came in contact with him. He's as fine a man as there wever was and he means the world to me and it's a very sad day for me."

Bowden is currently being cared for at his home.