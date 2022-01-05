Watch
Georgia Tech hires former Seminoles star Chris Weinke as quarterbacks coach

PHIL COALE/ASSOCIATED PRESS
Former Florida State quarterback and 2000 Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke is honored during Florida State's annual Garnett and Gold game Saturday, April 7, 2001, in Tallahassee, Fla., by having his jersey number retired. (AP Photo/Phil Coale)
Posted at 3:22 PM, Jan 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-05 15:22:46-05

ATLANTA (AP) — Former Heisman Trophy winner Chris Weinke has been named Georgia Tech’s quarterbacks coach.

Coach Geoff Collins fired three assistants, including offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Dave Patenaude, following a 3-9 season that ended with six consecutive losses.

New offensive coordinator offensive Chip Long will coach the Yellow Jackets’ tight ends. Weinke led Florida State to the 1999 national championship and won the 2000 Heisman.

He most recently served as Tennessee’s quarterbacks coach in the 2019 and 2020 seasons. He also was the Vols’ running backs coach in 2018 and an offensive analyst at Alabama the previous year. 

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

