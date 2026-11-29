TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University (FSU) will hold a press conference on Sunday to introduce new head football coach Glenn Schumann.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 12 p.m. on Nov. 29.

WATCH PRESS CONFERENCE BELOW:

Secondary Live Stream

FSU officially named Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann its next head football coach on Nov. 23.

READ: Florida State hires Georgia DC Glenn Schumann as next head coach

Schumann, 36, takes over the Seminoles after nearly two decades working under Nick Saban at Alabama and Kirby Smart at Georgia. He has been part of six national championship teams, including Georgia's back-to-back titles in 2021 and 2022. This will be his first head-coaching job.

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