FSU Softball improves to 4-0 with pair of wins

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — The Florida State softball team (4-0) completed an undefeated weekend in the JoAnne Graf Classic with an 8-2 win over Loyola (2-2) and a run-rule 11-0 win over Kennesaw State (1-2).

No. 6 Florida State 8, Loyola 2

Emma Wilson started on the mound for the Noles and pitched 5.2 innings. She recorded four hits, two runs, and three strikeouts.

Pitcher Brianna Enter played 1.1 innings in her first appearance of the season and allowed one hit and zero runs with one strikeout.

Florida State continued its success on offense with 10 hits in 25 at-bats including three home runs, one triple, and two doubles.

Jahni Kerr shined today with her third career home run and second triple of the season which resulted in three RBIs. She only played four games last season before sustaining a season-ending injury.

Freshmen Michaela Edenfield and Brooke Blankenship both launched their first career home runs.

After giving up two runs in the top of the first, the Noles responded quickly with Kerr’s home run on the second pitch by the Ramblers. Sydney Sherrill scored the second run of the day off an error.

FSU added two more in the second inning as Kerr ran home Blankenship and Devyn Flaherty with a triple.

Kalei Harding and Sherrill combined for a double play with a rocketed throw from Harding to close out the top of the third. The infield notched another double play in the fourth with quick moves by Sherrill, Flaherty, and Bethaney Keen.

Following a quiet fifth inning for both teams, Sherrill stepped up to the plate in the sixth with the bases loaded and hit a single up the middle which brought home Blankenship and Flaherty.

Scoring Summary

T1 | Wallace homered to left center, scoring Ebeling. (Florida State 0, Loyola 2)

B1 | Kerr homered. (Florida State 1, Loyola 2)

B1 | Sherrill scored due to an error. (Florida State 2, Loyola 2)

B2 | Kerr tripled to right field, scoring Blankenship and Flaherty. (Florida State 4, Loyola 2)

B3 | Edenfield homered to left-center. (Florida State 5, Loyola 2)

B4 | Blankenship homered through the left side. (Florida State 6, Loyola 2)

B6 | Sherrill singled up the middle, scoring Blankenship and Flaherty. (Florida State 8, Loyola 2)

No. 6 Florida State 11, Kennesaw State 0

Danielle Watson got the start against Kennesaw State and pitched four innings allowing one hit and zero runs with six strikeouts. This was her second win of the season, with both being run-rule wins by the Noles.

Kathryn Sandercock entered the game for the fifth inning and allowed one hit and zero runs with two strikeouts.

Despite a slower start to scoring, the Seminoles found a rhythm in the fourth inning and scored nine runs off of 10 hits. The fourth inning saw 14 batters, 11 of which reached base. In total, the team had 14 hits in 24 at-bats and only struck out once.

The Noles loaded the bases early in the first, and Sydney Sherrill batted in Kaley Mudge for the first run of the game.

After a quick second inning, Watson struck out all three batters in the top of the third to keep the Owls scoreless. The Garnet and Gold offense was productive again in the third as Mudge scored off a Kalei Harding sacrifice fly.

The fourth inning was the highlight of the game which featured nine of the 11 runs for the Noles. The Noles capitalized on five singles to run up the score. Mack Leonard’s single advanced one runner and brought home Autumn Belviy and Brooke Blankenship. Bethaney Keen’s double also scored two runs.

Scoring Summary

B1 | A fielder’s choice on Sherrill’s at-bat scored Mudge. (Florida State 1, Kennesaw State 0)

B3 | Harding flied out to left field, scoring Mudge. (Florida State 2, Kennesaw State 0)

B4 | Keen singled to second base, scoring Ross. (Florida State 3, Kennesaw State 0)

B4 | Blankenship singled to right field, scoring Flaherty. (Florida State 4, Kennesaw State 0)

B4 | Kerr singled to shortstop, scoring Keen. (Florida State 5, Kennesaw State 0)

B4 | Leonard singled to right field, scoring Belviy and Blankenship. (Florida State 7, Kennesaw State 0)

B4 | Wacaser flied out to center field, scoring Mudge. (Florida State 8, Kennesaw State 0)

B4 | Edenfield singled through the left side, scoring Leonard. (Florida State 9, Kennesaw State 0)

B4 | Keen doubled to right-center, scoring Edenfield and Muffley. (Florida State 11, Kennesaw State 0)

Up Next

Florida State will play at home against South Alabama on Wednesday, February 16 at 2 PM. The game will be available on the ACC Network.