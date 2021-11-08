FSU Soccer claims No. 1 overall seed in NCAA Tournament

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (seminoles.com) — After finishing the season 16-1-2 and earning their eighth ACC Tournament Championship and second in a row, the Florida State soccer team was selected as the No. 1 overall seed in the 2021 NCAA Tournament.

Florida State hosts South Alabama on Friday, Nov. 12 at 6 p.m. for the first round.

This is the 10th time in school history the Seminoles have been named a No. 1 seed and the fourth straight season. It is also the 17th straight season and 18th time overall that Florida State received a national seed to the NCAA Tournament.

In addition to FSU’s 10 No. 1 seeds (2009, 2011, 2012, 2013, 2014, 2015, 2018 2019, 2020 and 2021), the Seminoles have been a No. 2 seed four times (2005, 2006, 2008 & 2010), a No. 3 seed in both 2007 and 2016 and a No. 4 seed in 2017. The only other time the Seminoles received a national seed was in 2003 (11th).

Florida State sits at 66-18-5 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, good for a .770 winning percentage. It is the second-best postseason winning percentage of all time, trailing only North Carolina (.878).

This year’s trip to the NCAA Tournament marks the 22nd straight trip to the tournament. SFU is one of eight schools all-time at the Division I level to post a streak of 20 consecutive NCAA Tournament Appearances.

Overall, FSU has posted a 47-2-1 record in the NCAA Tournament at home, winning every postseason game in Tallahassee, other than a 2-0 loss to Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2009 tournament, a 1-1 draw to USC in 2018 before triumphing 5-4 in penalty kicks and a 4-0 loss to UCLA in 2019.

The Noles have outscored their opponents 143-21 at home in those 50 matches, including a cumulative score of 90-11 over the last 31 games, dating back to 2010.

Florida State recorded a streak of 13 consecutive shutouts at home in the NCAA Tournament and did not allow a postseason goal at the Seminole Soccer Complex for 1224:16, a span from Ole Miss in 2013 to USF in 2018.

The 2021 DI women's soccer championship will take place from November 12-December 5. As a number one seed, the Seminoles will host until the College Cup which takes place in Santa Clara, Calif. on December 3-5.