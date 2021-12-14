FSU, head football coach Mike Norvell verbally agree to contract extension

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Florida State University and head football coach Mike Norvell verbally agreed to a new contract extension that will keep him in Tallahassee through the 2026 season.

The deal is a one-year contract extension, FSU announced Tuesday and financial terms of the extension were not announced.

“I am incredibly thankful to the board of trustees, President McCullough, David Coburn and Michael Alford for their support of our climb,” Norvell said. “Because of the investments they have continued to make in the personnel and infrastructure supporting our program, our current roster will continue to develop alongside the future Seminoles who will be joining us in the coming days. This is an exciting time to be part of the Florida State program, and there are great days ahead.”

Norvell is 8-`13 overall as the Seminoles head coach and is entering his third season.