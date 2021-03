TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — No. 18 Florida State will play Mercer Wednesday, March 31, at 6 p.m. at Dick Howser Stadium.

The game is a make-up of the postponed March 2 game against the Bears.

Fans that had a ticket for the previously postponed game against Mercer will be admitted for Wednesday’s game. Students can show their FSU Card for admission.

Gates open at 5 p.m.