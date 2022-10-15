FSU indoor women's volleyball team drops five set match to Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Florida State volleyball team (12-6, 4-3) fell to the Virginia Cavaliers (9-9, 1-6) in five sets (25-21, 28-30, 25-11, 22-25, 12-15) Friday night at Memorial Gym in Charlottesville, Va.

The Cavaliers got off to a great start in set one, but the Seminoles rallied back from a 17-8 deficit while using a 17-4 run to take the first set 25-21. Audrey Koenig sealed the set with back-to-back service aces.

A back and forth set two came down to the wire, but the Seminoles were unable to take advantage of three set points, and Virginia took the set 30-28.

The Seminoles responded in a huge way in set three. The Noles jumped out to a 6-1 lead and never looked back cruising to a 25-11 win to take a 2-1 lead in the match.

The Cavaliers wouldn’t go away and came out firing in the fourth set to take an 18-10 lead. The Noles rallied back with an 8-2 run to cut the lead to two, but Virginia closed out the set to force a fifth set.

The two teams were even through the first 12 points of the match, but Virginia used a 4-1 run to create enough separation to go on and win the match-deciding fifth set.